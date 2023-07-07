Phone call about phony arrest warrant costs DeKalb County resident $14K

article

A DeKalb County resident is out $14,000 after falling for the jury duty scam and the sheriff has issued another warning.

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox says phone scammers have resurfaced in the metro area and they are taking advantage of residents who give them money before realizing they are being scammed.

Scammers will pose as DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies or other employees of the department and tell the victim that an arrest warrant has been issued because the victim did not report for jury duty. The scammer will then offer to help the victim avoid arrest by collecting a fee, generally paid with prepaid money cards.

Scammers have even told victims to meet them in the parking lot of the sheriff's office in an effort to appear legitimate.

"It was disheartening for me to learn this week that a resident had been taken for $14,000 by a caller who threatened him with arrest for not appearing for jury duty," says Sheriff Maddox. "Unfortunately, the calls I receive are generally after the scam takes place, when it’s too late to help the victim. The sheriff’s office will never contact anyone by phone or ask for personal information or payment to avoid arrest."

If you should receive a call, hang up immediately. Do NOT give them any personal information. To report a scam call from someone pretending to be a representative of the DeKalb Sheriff’s office, call 404-298-8200 or 404-298-8282. To help stop scam callers, file an FBI report at www.ic3.gov.