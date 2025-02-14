Pets are the real MVPs on Valentine's Day, especially with Gen Z, study says

The Brief 51% of Gen Zs and 49% of Millennials would rather spend Valentine’s Day with their pet than their partner. Some pet owners are splurging big, with 17% of Gen Zs dropping over $250 on gifts for their pets. Boomers? Not so much—75% refuse to spend a single penny on pet Valentine’s gifts.



Who needs roses and candlelit dinners when you can spend Valentine’s Day with the one who truly loves you unconditionally—your pet? A new study from Burns Pet Nutrition shows that many people, especially younger generations, would rather cuddle up with their furry friends than their significant others on the most romantic day of the year.

Why Pets Are Winning Valentine’s Day

What they're saying:

If you thought Valentine’s Day was about romance, think again. It turns out, many people would rather celebrate with someone who never forgets to text back (or, you know, wag their tail when they see you).

For more than half (51%) of Gen Zs, a night in with their pet sounds far more appealing than spending the evening with their partner, according to Companion Life. And it’s not just Gen Z—49% of Millennials feel the same way.

But why the sudden shift? Well, according to the study:

36% of Gen Zs wish their partners were as loyal as their pets. (Ouch.)

34% say their pet is more loving than their significant other.

24% even think their pets are more affectionate than their partners.

And 9%? They straight-up prefer their pet’s manners over their partner’s.

Basically, pets don’t ghost you, don’t argue about where to eat, and never forget your birthday. A pretty solid Valentine’s date, if you ask us.

Pets Are Getting Spoiled

By the numbers:

It’s not just about spending time together—pets are getting some serious Valentine’s gifts, too.

48% of Gen Zs and 44% of Millennials buy their pets presents for the holiday.

17% of Gen Zs splurge over $250 on their pets.

12% of Gen Zs spend between $65-$125, while 16% admit to spending more on their pet than their partner.

Millennials are right there with them—34% spend up to $250 on their pets, which is nearly equal to the 30% who spend the same on their partner.

Meanwhile, Boomers are not on board.

75% of them don’t spend anything on their pets for Valentine’s Day.

48% think buying pet gifts is a total waste of money.

Clearly, younger generations are redefining romance—one pet treat at a time.

How People Are Celebrating with Their Pets

If you think these pet lovers are just handing over a bone and calling it a night, think again. The study found that across all generations, a cozy night in is the top way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with pets.

26% of Gen Zs, 19% of Millennials, 14% of Gen X, and 7% of Boomers opt for a movie night with their furry best friend.

Valentine’s walks are another go-to way to celebrate.

Some Gen Zs (14%) and Millennials (4%) even take their pets to the pub.

One thing is clear—pets are stealing the show this Valentine’s Day. And honestly, who can blame them? They don’t argue over dinner reservations, always greet you like you’re the best person in the world, and never judge your life choices. Sounds like the perfect Valentine to us.

Keep Your Pet Safe

Make sure to keep them safe with these pet-friendly tips from the ASPCA:

Pet-Safe Bouquets

Some flowers can be toxic to pets, so choose wisely. Lilies, in particular, are potentially fatal to cats. Opt for pet-safe blooms like roses, sunflowers, or orchids.

No Chocolates or Sweets

Chocolate and anything sweetened with xylitol (found in sugar-free gum and candies) can be dangerous—even life-threatening—to pets. Keep all treats out of reach!

Careful with Cocktails

Even a small amount of alcohol can make pets seriously ill, leading to vomiting, diarrhea, tremors, breathing difficulties, or even coma. Keep bottles and glasses far from curious paws.

Playing with Fire

Planning a candlelit evening? Make sure candles aren’t left unattended—pets can easily knock them over, burn themselves, or even start a fire. Consider flameless LED candles for a safer glow.

Wrap It Up

If you're giving your pet a gift, be mindful of the aftermath. Wrapping paper, ribbons, bows, and tape can be tempting to chew on but may cause serious health issues if swallowed. Clean up as soon as the unwrapping is done.

By taking these precautions, you can enjoy a safe, love-filled Valentine’s Day with your pet!