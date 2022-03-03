Family loses pets in large mobile home fire in Cherokee County

article

Several animals were killed in a fire that broke out at a mobile home early Thursday morning.

According to the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services, a caller alerted crews to the fire at a home on Old Dawsonville Road near Ball Ground.

Firefighters arrived around 3 a.m. and found a double-wide mobile home ‘fully involved’ with flames. Fire officials confirmed the home was completely destroyed by the fire.

The people inside were able to escape without being injured, officials confirmed. However, multiple pets died inside as a result of the fire.

Officials are working to learn the cause of the fire.

_____

