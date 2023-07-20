Petition to make Toco Hills and Merry Hills part of Brookhaven withdrawn over questions

The city of Brookhaven has announced that the petition to annex the Toco Hills and Merry Hills neighborhoods has been withdrawn, according to a press release.

TOCO HILLS DEVELOPER OBJECTS TO BROOKHAVEN'S ANNEXATION PLAN

While we have over 60% of the registered voters in the area, due to some questions raised about the application, I have decided to withdraw the current application. My neighbors and I remain very interested in becoming a part of Brookhaven and intend to pursue another annexation application soon unless DeKalb County gives us a chance to vote in a referendum," said Howard Ginsberg.

RESIDENTS HAVE CHOICE WORDS FOR CITY OF BROOKHAVEN'S EXPANSION PLAN

The withdrawal happened after some residents and county officials expressed concerns about the validity of some signatures on the petition. The withdrawal of the application by the applicant does not preclude residents from making another annexation application in the same area.

"This development is not surprising given the issues that were alleged in the public input process," said City Manager Christian Sigman. "The silver lining is that the community’s voice does make a difference, and the difference is possibly a referendum in the area and a battle-tested annexation review process. Either way, we continue to welcome all adjacent residents who want to join the City of Brookhaven."

For more information about the annexation process in Brookhaven, click here.

