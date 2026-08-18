Personal files taken in Buford accounting firm data breach

The Brief Forrestall CPAs LLC in Buford is notifying individuals of a recent data security incident that compromised personal files. The accounting firm engaged a cybersecurity company and reported the breach to law enforcement after finding an unauthorized network entry. Affected people are eligible for free identity monitoring services through Epiq and can contact a dedicated response hotline for assistance.



A Buford accounting firm is notifying clients and individuals after an unauthorized person accessed and obtained files from its computer network, the company said.

What we know:

Forrestall CPAs LLC discovered the security incident, secured its systems and launched an investigation alongside a cybersecurity firm.

Investigators determined that an unauthorized person viewed and obtained specific files from the network.

The firm secured its systems, brought in a cybersecurity company and reported the matter to law enforcement, according to a release from the company.

Out of an abundance of caution and under applicable law, the firm mailed written notification letters to potentially affected individuals.

As a result, the firm is providing free identity monitoring services through Epiq to all affected individuals.

Eligible people will receive an enrollment code and instructions in their mailed notification letters.

Forrestall recommends that potentially affected individuals closely review personal account statements and credit reports.

"If they find any errors or unauthorized activity, they should contact their financial institutions that may be affected," the firm stated in a press release.

What you can do:

Individuals can file a report with law enforcement, their state attorney general or the Federal Trade Commission if they suspect unauthorized activity.

Forrestall is working with IT professionals to boost system security and prevent future incidents.

People who believe they were affected can call Forrestall's dedicated response line at 888-500-5670 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, excluding holidays.

Further details are available on the public notice posted on the homepage of the firm's website.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly disclosed the exact number of people impacted or the specific types of personal information contained in the stolen files. It remains unknown when the unauthorized access originally occurred or who was behind the breach.