Person struck, killed by train in Hall County, deputies say

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone was struck and killed by a train Monday evening.

Deputies identified the victim as Viviano Perez Ixcoy, a Gainesville resident.

Officials said it happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and Memorial Park Drive in Gainesville.

This story is developing.

