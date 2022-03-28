Expand / Collapse search

Person struck, killed by train in Hall County, deputies say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone was struck and killed by a train Monday evening.

Deputies identified the victim as Viviano Perez Ixcoy, a Gainesville resident. 

Officials said it happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Atlanta Highway and Memorial Park Drive in Gainesville.

