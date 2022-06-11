Person shot outside Buckhead apartment complex, police say

article

Atlanta police are searching for the person who shot at a BMW in Buckhead, hitting one person.

Officials said someone fired shots Friday night just before 11:30 p.m. near the Arrive Buckhead apartment complex at 740 Sidney Marcus Boulevard.

Police have not provided an update on the victim's condition.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.