Person shot on I-20 exit ramp in downtown Atlanta, police investigating

Atlanta police have shut down an Interstate 20 exit ramp for an investigation into a shooting that left a victim fighting for their life.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened Friday afternoon on the I-20 eastbound ramp to Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officials have shared few details about the shooting and have not released the victim's identity at this time.

The shooting investigation has left the ramp blocked, causing some delays on the interstate.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.