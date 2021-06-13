Person found shot dead on North Decatur Road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County police said found a black man in his early 40s dead of a gunshot wound on 3711 N. Decatur Road on Sunday.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
