Person shot at Chick-fil-A near Mall at Stonecrest, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a Chick-fil-A near the Mall at Stonecrest.

The shooting happened at the well-known chain restaurant located at 2985 Turner Hill Road. The Chick-fil-A is a stand-alone building within the footprint of the mall's campus.

A large police presence was seen in the area.

According to DeKalb County dispatch, the shooting was not fatal.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

