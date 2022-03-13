Person shot along Campbellton Road, Atlanta Police investigate

article

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a person was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday.

Officials said officers responded to a ‘person shot’ call in the 3000 block of Campbellton Road SW. Investigators learned a man had been shot.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

No word on if police have identified or arrested any suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

