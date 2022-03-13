Expand / Collapse search
Person shot along Campbellton Road, Atlanta Police investigate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 3910 Campbellton Rd SW. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating after a person was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday.

Officials said officers responded to a ‘person shot’ call in the 3000 block of Campbellton Road SW. Investigators learned a man had been shot.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately available. 

No word on if police have identified or arrested any suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

_____

