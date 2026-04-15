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Person of interest sought in connection to Desoto Avenue shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 15, 2026 12:25pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Suspects sought by Atlanta and Dallas police

Suspects sought by Atlanta and Dallas police

Two suspects are being sought by local law enforcement. Atlanta police are looking for a person of interest in a deadly shooting on Desoto Avenue on April 11. In Dallas, police are looking for a domestic violence suspect named John Wesley Wolfe, age 33. 

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting.
    • A man was found shot and killed Saturday at a home on Desoto Avenue.
    • Investigators say the person of interest was seen leaving the area on surveillance video.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting over the weekend.

What we know:

Officers say a man was shot and killed April 11 at a home on Desoto Avenue. Details about the victim have not been released.

Investigators say surveillance video captured a person of interest leaving the area shortly after the shooting. The individual was seen wearing a black and white shirt with black jeans.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police Department as the investigation continues.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Atlanta police. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews