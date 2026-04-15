Person of interest sought in connection to Desoto Avenue shooting
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting over the weekend.
What we know:
Officers say a man was shot and killed April 11 at a home on Desoto Avenue. Details about the victim have not been released.
Investigators say surveillance video captured a person of interest leaving the area shortly after the shooting. The individual was seen wearing a black and white shirt with black jeans.
What you can do:
Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police Department as the investigation continues.