Person of interest sought in connection to Desoto Avenue shooting

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting. A man was found shot and killed Saturday at a home on Desoto Avenue. Investigators say the person of interest was seen leaving the area on surveillance video.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest connected to a deadly shooting over the weekend.

What we know:

Officers say a man was shot and killed April 11 at a home on Desoto Avenue. Details about the victim have not been released.

Investigators say surveillance video captured a person of interest leaving the area shortly after the shooting. The individual was seen wearing a black and white shirt with black jeans.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the Atlanta Police Department as the investigation continues.