Person information not accessed in Rockdale County ransomware attack

Officials released more details Monday on the ransomware attack in Rockdale County.

Officials say an employee opened a spam email attachment Thursday infected with ransomware.

Monday, Rockdale County officials determined no one's personal or financial information was compromised.

ROCKDALE COUNTY CONFIRMS RANSOMWARE ATTACK ON COUNTY'S SERVERS

County officials say the attack affected up to nine computer servers

Detectives shut down the county services to investigate the issue.

The county has issued a grace period for paying water bills.

In most ransomware attacks, hackers demand money to delete malware from the system.