1 person hospitalized after multi-vehicle wreck on Downtown Connector

article

One person has been rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle wreck on the Downtown Connector late Thursday night.

The crash left multiple lanes on the interstate blocked near University Avenue.

What we know:

While details about the crash are limited, officials say it happened around 11:45 p.m. on the interstate.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their identity has not been released.

The crash shut down five lanes on the interstate. The lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.