Person hit, killed by train near DeKalb County intersection

DeKalb County police are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a train early Wednesday morning.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that a person is deadly after they were hit by a train near Covington Highway and Turner Hill Road.

Multiple officers with the DeKalb County Police Department and paramedics were in the area searching for the body for a short time.

At this time, officials have not said what caused the deadly collision.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.