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Person found dead after Hart County house fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published July 2, 2026 7:52 AM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 7:52 AM EDT

The Brief

    • One person was found dead after a house fire in Hart County on June 29.
    • Witnesses reported hearing a large explosion before flames engulfed the home.
    • State and local investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

HART COUNTY, Ga. - One person was found dead after a house fire in Hart County on Monday night, according to Hart County Sheriff's Office. 

What we know:

Deputies and firefighters responded just after 5:30 p.m. June 29 to a home on Mount Olivet Road near Rock Dust Road following reports of a structure fire with a possible person trapped inside. When first responders arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters searched the residence and found one person dead inside.

Witnesses told investigators they heard a large explosion shortly before flames were seen coming from the home.

The Hart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fire alongside the Hart County Fire Department, the Georgia State Fire Marshal's Office and the Hart County Coroner's Office. 

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released pending positive identification.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source

  • Information was gathered from a press released posted to social media by the sheriff's office. 

GeorgiaNews