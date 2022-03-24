1 dead in accidental kitchen fire at Athens mobile home, officials say

article

One person has died after a fire accidentally broke out in a kitchen of an Athens mobile home.

Officials say on Wednesday shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services Department were called to a mobile home on Nowhere Road.

At the scene, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the home.

The fire was quickly brought under control and crews found the body of an person inside the home.

Investigators determined the fire was an accident and originated in the kitchen.

"Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries," Fire Chief Jeff Scarbrough said in a statement. "It is very important to always keep an eye on what you are cooking and to never leave the food you are cooking unattended".

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

