Perry man gets 50 years after pleading guilty in fentanyl cases

article

The Brief Perry man pleaded guilty to trafficking and selling fentanyl Judge imposed 50-year sentence with 15 years in prison Investigation recovered fentanyl and multiple firearms



A Perry man has been sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to multiple fentanyl-related charges in Houston County, authorities said.

What we know:

Peyton Kyle Thompson, 22, entered guilty pleas Jan. 5 in Houston County Superior Court in two separate cases involving trafficking and selling fentanyl.

In one case tied to a February 2025 arrest, Thompson pleaded guilty to trafficking fentanyl and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. In a separate case from October 2024, he pleaded guilty to the sale of fentanyl.

Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams sentenced Thompson to a total of 50 years, with 15 years to be served in prison and the remaining time on probation, along with a $100,000 fine.

The case stemmed from a months-long investigation led by the Warner Robins Police Department Narcotics Intelligence Unit, working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Perry Police Department. Investigators said Thompson sold fentanyl from his North Lake Drive home, using controlled buys to establish probable cause. During a search in February 2025, authorities recovered more than 14 grams of fentanyl, packaging materials, and several firearms.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors noted that as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, meaning the amount seized had the potential to cause thousands of fatal overdoses. Thompson was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Mike Smith, with District Attorney Eric Edwards calling the sentence a reflection of the severe danger fentanyl poses to the community.