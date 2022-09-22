Police: Woman tricked out of $10K with gambling scam in Perimeter Mall parking lot

article

Dunwoody police have a warning for shoppers after they say a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars at Perimeter Mall.

The victim claims she was approached by an unknown woman in the parking lot of the mall who convinced her to play a card game for money.

According to police, the stranger reportedly asked the woman to watch her play the game so she "would not be taken advantage of," saying that she would pay her $200 for her help.

When the stranger kept winning, the victim decided to play in the hopes that she could win $30,000.

The victim then drove to a nearby bank to withdraw $10,000 to put down as a show of good faith.

But when the victim picked the wrong card this time, the dealer grabbed the money and left, she said.

Police say this isn't the first time someone has been scammed out of a large sum of money at the mall.

They advise people if they're approached by a random person asking if they'd like to make money to just say "No, thank you" and walk away.

The case remains under investigation.