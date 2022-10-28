Police: Suspects wanted in series of burglaries at Perimeter Mall

article

The Dunwoody Police Department needs your help finding two men and identifying two other suspects in a series of burglaries at a metro Atlanta mall.

Officials say they are the hunt for 19-yer-old Devon Cottom, 20-year-old Junior Swen, and two unidentified associations in connection to multiple burglaries at Perimeter Mall.

According to investigators, the suspects were seen in a black Chevrolet Impala with the New York tag JMG3483.

The other two suspects are described as men between the ages of 20 and 30 years old seen on surveillance wearing a white shirt and red shorts and an orange sweat suit.

If you have any information about the suspects, call detectives at 678-382-6997.