'Peeping Tom' recorded women in bathroom of Cobb County QuikTrip, warrant says

A man in Cobb County is in jail, accused of spying on women in the restroom of a QuikTrip on Lower Roswell Road.

A Cobb County warrant says Charles Tyron Hill recorded women using the restroom while standing on an adjacent toilet.

Law enforcement officials found several videos of different women in the restroom when they searched his phone.

The warrant alleges Hill spied on multiple women between March 13 and March 20.

