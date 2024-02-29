Pediatrician shares vaccination do's and don'ts for parents

Vaccine appointments are a necessary, sometimes uncomfortable, part of growing up for kids, and their parents or caregivers.

Pediatrician Evelyn Chan says navigating vaccinations can be tricky for parents who have their own fears of needles.

"One of the reasons why they get so anxious about vaccines is because they know that their parents are nervous about it," Chan says.

How to distract your child during a shot

Pediatrician Evelyn Chan is the CEO and co-founder of Smileyscope.com, a virtual reality tool hospitals and clinics use to distract patients during potentially painful procedures.

"We use virtual reality, and we actually choreograph it to the procedure," Chan explains. "So, the patient pops on a VR headset, it takes them on an underwater adventure. It gives them deep breathing and meditation."

If your child has a shot appointment coming up, Chan says, you want to help your child be prepared.

"So, don't tell them too early, so that they'll stress for too long," she says. "But tell them in enough time that they can really process it and prepare for it and make it a positive thing."

How to keep your child calm during a shot

And try to stay calm, especially if you have mixed feelings about vaccinations.

"I think it's really easy to get anxious, and we call that 'contagious chaos,' where the child picks up on your anxiety as well," she says. "So just try and stay calm. Stay practical about having that vaccine, and just make it sound like it's an everyday thing that happens to everyone."

On the day of the appointment, allow the child to make some choices about what to bring.

"So, it might be to choose your favorite toy to come in with you or your game, or what are you going to do afterward, so they have a bit of agency and choice," Chan says.

How to numb the skin before a shot

Ice packs or numbing creams or sprays can also take some of the sting out of shots.

Chan says you want to apply the creams or sprays about 30 minutes prior to your shot appointment.

What not to do with your child before a shot

She says you never want to mislead a child into thinking they will not be getting vaccinated.

"Don't try and trick them into it," Chan explains.

"Because they'll say, 'Well, I was tricked into this one,' and then they won't believe or don't feel like they can trust the health practitioner moving forward. And that can really set them up for, you know, bad healthcare experiences down the road."

If a child is having a hard time, Chan says, the doctor or nurse may want to take a break to give the child time to calm down.

Try not to lose your cool or threaten your child for balking at an injection, Chan says.

"What kids feel is that they just lose that sense of being able to choose anything," she says. "So, they really lash out, or they just feel like, you know, everyone has abandoned them in that situation. So, I think it's important to be able to be supportive and positive about it."

A hug helps during a shot

For younger children, Chan says, hugging them or gently holding them during the vaccination can be helpful.

"Keep them calm and, you know, give them a 'You did well; you did your very best,' at the end of that as well," she says.