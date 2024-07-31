Pedestrian walking in middle of Downtown Connector killed

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Two lanes of traffic in the southbound lanes of the Downtown Connector were closed after a pedestrian walking in the middle of the road was struck and killed in Atlanta on July 29, 2024. (FOX 5)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a truck early Monday morning on Interstate 75/85 South, just south of the Langford Parkway overpass, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. when a Ford F-250 traveling southbound attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the interstate. Preliminary investigations indicate that the pedestrian was walking between lanes one and two, near the median barrier. As the truck approached, the driver swerved to the left to avoid a collision. However, the pedestrian moved into lane one, directly in front of the truck, and was struck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford F-250 remained at the scene and cooperated with the authorities.

An autopsy will be performed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

The investigation led to the closure of two southbound lanes for approximately two hours.