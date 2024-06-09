Pedestrian struck Sunday morning on Campbellton Road
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday morning.
It happened near Campbellton and Camp Ground roads in southwest Atlanta.
The pedestrian was reportedly killed in the incident.
Police say the driver stayed on scene.
At this time, no other information has been released.
