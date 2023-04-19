Pedestrian reportedly killed on I-20 in downtown Atlanta

All lanes of Interstate 20 westbound in downtown Atlanta were closed Wednesday morning after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened near Windsor Street and Capitol Avenue. Traffic was diverted onto the I-75/I-85 connector.

It appears multiple cars were involved in the incident, which took place shortly before 6 a.m.

It is unknown why the pedestrian was on the interstate.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Additionally, a motorcyclist has been injured on Northside Drive and Interstate 75 north. It appears the motorcycle crashed into a Kia Soul. It was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital and the scene has been cleared.

Motorcycle crashes into Kia Soul on Northside Drive at I-75N.



