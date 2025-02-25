Pedestrian killed while sitting on Campbellton Road, police seek driver

Atlanta police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred late Monday night at the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Childress Drive SW.

What we know:

According to authorities, officers responded to the scene around 11:58 p.m. Feb. 25 and found a man lying in the roadway. Grady EMS transported him to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary findings from the Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit indicate that the victim was sitting in the roadway when he was struck at a low speed by a red or maroon pickup truck traveling east on Campbellton Road. The vehicle did not stop and continued eastbound.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The case remains under investigation.