Pedestrian killed by vehicle in DeKalb County

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.

Officials say the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Hambrick Road near Rockbridge Road.

At the scene, officers found a man dead who had been hit by a vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle involved in the crash remained on the scene, and the driver is cooperating in the investigation.

The cause of the accident at this time has not been determined.