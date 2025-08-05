Pedestrian killed in southeast Atlanta crash

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A woman was killed after a crash on Jonesboro Road SE on Aug. 5, 2025.

The Brief The crash happened in the 3500 block of Jonesboro Road SE late Tuesday night. Police said officers responded to calls about a pedestrian hit. Police have not said if the driver stayed on scene.



A person is dead after a crash in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police said officers responded to the 3500 block of Jonesboro Road SE late Tuesday night after receiving calls about a pedestrian hit.

Once there, officers found a woman who was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if the driver stayed on scene.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.