Pedestrian killed in southeast Atlanta crash

Published  August 5, 2025 11:20pm EDT
Atlanta
A woman was killed after a crash on Jonesboro Road SE on Aug. 5, 2025. 

The Brief

    • The crash happened in the 3500 block of Jonesboro Road SE late Tuesday night.
    • Police said officers responded to calls about a pedestrian hit.
    • Police have not said if the driver stayed on scene.

ATLANTA - A person is dead after a crash in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police said officers responded to the 3500 block of Jonesboro Road SE late Tuesday night after receiving calls about a pedestrian hit.

Once there, officers found a woman who was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if the driver stayed on scene. 

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this article came from release by the Atlanta Police Department. 

