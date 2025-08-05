Pedestrian killed in southeast Atlanta crash
Image 1 of 5
▼
A woman was killed after a crash on Jonesboro Road SE on Aug. 5, 2025.
ATLANTA - A person is dead after a crash in southeast Atlanta.
What we know:
Atlanta police said officers responded to the 3500 block of Jonesboro Road SE late Tuesday night after receiving calls about a pedestrian hit.
Once there, officers found a woman who was unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.
Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit are investigating.
What we don't know:
Police have not said if the driver stayed on scene.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information in this article came from release by the Atlanta Police Department.