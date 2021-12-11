Pedestrian killed in Brookhaven hit-and-run, police say

State troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Brookhaven police requested Georgia State Patrol's help investigating at around 9 p.m. on Friday night on Clairmont Road.

Police were still investigating on Saturday morning but said the pedestrian was struck in a westbound travel lane by a dark-colored vehicle. Police did not know the make or model of the vehicle, which continued west on Clairmont Road.

The identity of the pedestrian was withheld pending confirmation that next of kin were notified.

