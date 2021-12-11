Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian killed in Brookhaven hit-and-run, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:25PM
Brookhaven
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia State Patrol looking for driver in deadly Brookhaven hit-and-run

The person was trying to cross at an intersection near Sam's Club in Brookhaven. Brookhaven called Georgia State Patrol to assist in the investigation.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - State troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. 

Brookhaven police requested Georgia State Patrol's help investigating at around 9 p.m. on Friday night on Clairmont Road. 

Police were still investigating on Saturday morning but said the pedestrian was struck in a westbound travel lane by a dark-colored vehicle. Police did not know the make or model of the vehicle, which continued west on Clairmont Road. 

Pedestrian killed by car in Brookhaven

It happened on Clairmont Road on Friday night. It's not clear if the driver will face charges.

The identity of the pedestrian was withheld pending confirmation that next of kin were notified.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE