Pedestrian killed on GA Highway 11 Wednesday morning

The Brief Pedestrian struck and killed on GA Highway 11. Driver stayed and tried to render aid, deputies say. Victim’s identity withheld pending family notification.



The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Georgia Highway 11 near Adams Circle on Sept. 24.

What we know:

Deputies said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. when a 46-year-old man was walking in the roadway and hit by a northbound vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and attempted to help, but the victim was pronounced dead.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s identity until family is notified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-300-7877. Sheriff Ezell Brown offered condolences to the victim’s loved ones.