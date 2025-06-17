Pedestrian killed in Dooly County hit-and-run; suspect vehicle believed to be semi-truck

The Brief Georgia State Patrol seeks public help to identify driver in fatal hit-and-run on I-75 in Dooly County. Victim Richard Alan Dykes was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene; suspect vehicle may be a semi-truck with right-side headlight damage. Witnesses, especially those with dash cam footage, are urged to contact GSP for investigation assistance.



The Georgia State Patrol is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early Tuesday on Interstate 75 in Dooly County.

What we know:

According to theGeorgia State Patrol, the incident happened around 6:10 a.m. on June 17, when troopers were notified of a pedestrian struck along I-75 southbound near mile marker 109.

The victim, identified as Richard Alan Dykes of Cochran, Georgia, was standing outside his vehicle on the emergency shoulder when he was hit by a passing vehicle that failed to maintain its lane. The vehicle fled the scene without stopping.

Troopers from GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) responded and have since taken over the investigation.

What we don't know:

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle may be a semi-truck with damage to the right-side headlight assembly.

What you can do:

Anyone who was traveling in the area at the time, especially commercial motor vehicle drivers with dash camera footage from around 5:55 a.m., is urged to contact the GSP.