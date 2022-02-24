Pedestrian killed by tractor-trailer while crossing I-75, police say

article

A pedestrian has died in a collision on Interstate 75 early Thursday morning in Cobb County.

Officials tell FOX 5 the deadly crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at Delk Road.

According to investigators, a man in his 40s was crossing the interstate and was hit by a tractor-trailer. The pedestrian died from his injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or said if the driver involved will face any charges.

Due to the crash, I-75 was shut down for hours Thursday morning. It is now reopened.

