Pedestrian killed after walking into road near Moreland, McPherson avenues

A male pedestrian was killed April 19 near Moreland Avenue SE and McPherson Avenue SE.

Atlanta police say officers responded at around 1:48 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the incident remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

Preliminary investigation indicates a woman was driving north on Moreland and was traveling through the intersection when the pedestrian walked into the road and was struck.

No charges are anticipated at this time.