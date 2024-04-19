Pedestrian killed after walking into road near Moreland, McPherson avenues
ATLANTA - A male pedestrian was killed April 19 near Moreland Avenue SE and McPherson Avenue SE.
Atlanta police say officers responded at around 1:48 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver involved in the incident remained on scene and cooperated with officers.
Preliminary investigation indicates a woman was driving north on Moreland and was traveling through the intersection when the pedestrian walked into the road and was struck.
No charges are anticipated at this time.