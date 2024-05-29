Pedestrian hit by train in Hall County

article

Deputies are investigating after a person was hit by a train in Hall County.

Officials with the Hall County Sheriff's Office say the collision happened in the area of Dorsey Street and Industrial Boulevard in Gainesville on Tuesday.

Medics rushed the pedestrian to a local hospital. Officials have not given an update on their condition at this time.

Investigators shut down part of Dorsey Street while they worked to determine what led to the crash.

The road has since been reopened.

If you have any information about the crash that could help with the investigation, call the Hall County Sheriff's Office.