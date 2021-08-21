Police investigate pedestrian accident in Clayton County

Authorities are investigating the cause of a deadly pedestrian accident.

Officers arrived on the scene around 4:15 a.m. and found a man dead on Riverdale Road in College Park.

Officers learned two cars were involved. Two drivers remained on the scene.

Officers were still working to contact the victim's family about three hours after arriving on-scene.

There's no word on whether anyone would face charges.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

