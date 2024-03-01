Peachtree Street NW in Buckhead reopens after closure by large sinkhole

article

Water service has been completely restored and Peachtree Street NW in Buckhead has reopened to traffic after a large sinkhole opened on Feb. 26.

Officials say the road is safe and clear for all types of vehicles. Three lanes of traffic on Peachtree Street NW from Palisades Road NE to 26th Street NW were impacted by the closure.

The sinkhole opened on Monday in front of Sufi's Kitchen. Christy Buice, the general manager of the restaurant, told FOX 5 that she had been trying to warn the city of Atlanta for weeks about the running water under a manhole on the street.

R. Thomas Deluxe Grill was also impacted by the massive hole and gushing water.