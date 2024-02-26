Buckhead eateries close as sinkhole devours restaurant sign, sidewalk

Image 1 of 34 ▼ Several lanes of Peachtree Street from Palisades Road NE to 26th Street NW are closed after a water main break caused a massive sinkhole to open up in front of a Buckhead restaurant on Feb. 26, 2024. (FOX 5)

Several Buckhead restaurants and three lanes of Peachtree Street were closed Monday evening after a sinkhole swallowed a sign and a section of sidewalk.

The Sufi's Kitchen sign fell about 10 feet into a sinkhole caused by a water leak.

Photos show gushing water in Buckhead sinkhole

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw a crater open from the road to the front of the Persian restaurant.

Neighboring R. Thomas Deluxe Grill posted photos on its Facebook page which show water gushing into the massive hole.

The post reads:

"Unfortunately, for the past 40 days water has been leaking in front of our neighbor’s restaurant, or should I say gushing, now there is a 15-foot sinkhole on Peachtree Street. Unfortunately, R Thomas will close tonight and see what kind of remedies the city of Atlanta will give us to fix the water issues, hope to see you again soon."

Atlanta water main break, sinkhole repairs underway

According to Atlanta Watershed Management, a six-inch water main broke, opening up the sinkhole.

Three lanes of traffic along Peachtree Street NW from Palisades Road NE to 26th Street NW will be closed.

This image provided by GDOT shows Peachtree Street NW blocked off as crews work to repair a water main break which opened a massive sinkhole in front of a Buckhead eatery on Feb. 26, 2024. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

Southbound traffic is being routed into the center turn lane while one lane of northbound traffic is blocked.

No time frame has been given for the repairs to be completed.

No word if nearby businesses and residents are being impacted by the water main break.