Peachtree Street near Underground Atlanta to close Saturday for construction
ATLANTA - Peachtree Street near Underground Atlanta will be closed on Saturday due to construction activities, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.
Peachtree Street from Wall Street SW to Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive SW will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate that activity.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area an use these alternate routes:
Southbound on Peachtree Street SW
- Turn Left onto Wall St SW
- Turn Right onto Pryor St SW
- Turn Right onto Martin Luther King, Jr, Dr SW
- Turn Left onto Peachtree St SW
Westbound on Wall Street SW
- Turn Right onto Peachtree St SW
- Turn Right onto Edgewood Ave SE
- Turn Right onto Pryor St SW
- Turn Right onto Martin Luther King, Jr, Dr SW
- Turn Left onto Peachtree St SW
Westbound on Martin Luther King, Jr, Drive SW
- Turn Right onto Forsyth St SW
- Turn Right onto Marietta St NW
- Turn Right onto Pryor St SW
- Turn Right onto Wall St SW
- Turn Right onto Peachtree St SW
Northbound on Peachtree Street SW
- Turn Left onto Martin Luther King, Jr, Dr SW
- Turn Right onto Forsyth St SW
- Turn Right onto Marietta St NW
- Turn Right onto Pryor St SW
- Turn Right onto Walls St SW
- Turn Right onto Peachtree St SW
Atlanta police will be at the scene during the closure.