Peachtree Street near Underground Atlanta to close Saturday for construction

Peachtree Street near Underground Atlanta will be closed on Saturday due to construction activities, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

Peachtree Street from Wall Street SW to Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive SW will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate that activity.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area an use these alternate routes:

Southbound on Peachtree Street SW

Turn Left onto Wall St SW

Turn Right onto Pryor St SW

Turn Right onto Martin Luther King, Jr, Dr SW

Turn Left onto Peachtree St SW

Westbound on Wall Street SW

Turn Right onto Peachtree St SW

Turn Right onto Edgewood Ave SE

Turn Right onto Pryor St SW

Turn Right onto Martin Luther King, Jr, Dr SW

Turn Left onto Peachtree St SW

Westbound on Martin Luther King, Jr, Drive SW

Turn Right onto Forsyth St SW

Turn Right onto Marietta St NW

Turn Right onto Pryor St SW

Turn Right onto Wall St SW

Turn Right onto Peachtree St SW

Northbound on Peachtree Street SW

Turn Left onto Martin Luther King, Jr, Dr SW

Turn Right onto Forsyth St SW

Turn Right onto Marietta St NW

Turn Right onto Pryor St SW

Turn Right onto Walls St SW

Turn Right onto Peachtree St SW

Atlanta police will be at the scene during the closure.