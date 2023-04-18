1 dead after car fire along Peachtree Road in Atlanta, police say

article

Police say one person is dead after a car fire along Peachtree Street in the Peachtree Battle neighborhood of Atlanta.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a Chevron gas station located in the 2300 block of Peachtree Road near Peachtree Hills Avenue NE.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly before 5 p.m. and saw a burned out car along Junction Avenue NE. Firefighters and police officers were at the scene.

The scene is across the street from E. River Elementary School.

Atlanta Police investigate a death after a car fire along Peachtree Road on April 18, 2023. (FOX 5)

Details about the incident have not been released.

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.