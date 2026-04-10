Peachtree Corners man arrested for obscene social media messages

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The Brief A Peachtree Corners man was arrested for allegedly sending graphic photos to a woman on Instagram. Deputies took Jerren Clark into custody last Friday at a Gwinnett County home.



A Peachtree Corners man has been arrested for sending a woman pornographic material through social media.

What we know:

Jerren Clark is charged with two counts of distributing obscene materials and two counts of electronic transmission of video or photos depicting nudity or sexually explicit conduct without consent.

Clark was arrested last Friday at a Gwinnett County home by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Family Violence and K-9 Units. According to the warrant, Clark sent a graphic photo to a woman through Instagram’s chat feature.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

What we don't know:

It is not known when Clark’s next court appearance will be or if he has retained legal representation.