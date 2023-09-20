Detectives searching for gunman in shooting at Peachtree Corners shopping center

article

Gwinnett County detectives are asking for the public's help identifying a suspected gunman in a shooting at a Peachtree Corners shopping center.

Officials say the shooting happened at around 3 p.m. on Sept. 15 on the 3300 block of Peachtree Corners Circle.

Investigators believe the gunman and the victim got into a physical fight that ended when the victim was shot.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. At the last update, he was expected to survive his injuries.

Officers described the gunman as a man who was wearing a black hoodie with the word "Savage" on the front, blue jeans, black shoes and a backpack with Mickey Mouse on it.

If you have any information that could help identify the man, contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).