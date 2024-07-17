Peachtree City police hunt for retail theft ring after $5k shopping rampage

The Peachtree City police are working to identify members of a retail theft ring who stole a woman’s credit card and then went on a $5,000 shopping spree.

Police say there were three people involved in this crime, and they say they are likely members of a larger, national theft ring that is currently operating in metro Atlanta.

"There is evidence these people are tied to open incidents from places as far away as New York and Louisiana," said Lt. Chris Hyatt of the Peachtree City Police Department.

A man and woman are seen walking around a busy Newk’s Eatery looking for an opportunity to strike. The surveillance video shows them targeting an unattended purse left on the floor at a table. The man is seen dropping his jacket near the purse and then sliding it over to the woman.

The man drops his jacket and pulls a purse toward the woman with him. That purse was left unattended by another customer. The woman is seen rifling through the purse and police say the couple got the victim's credit card out. Police say these people are unfortunately pros at this.

Police say a different man then teams up with the woman on the same day and takes the stolen credit card to Lululemon here. Get this, police say the couple used the same stolen credit card four different times in nine minutes to buy over $5,000 in clothing.

Police say the same couple took the stolen credit card to the Peachtree City Walmart and tried to use it to buy $500 worth of merchandise, but by then the card had been deactivated.

Police say they need the public’s help to identify these three people. They have been operating all over metro Atlanta recently. In the meantime, here's a reminder: don't let your guard down and don't leave belongings unattended at restaurant tables.

If you have information that can help identify these people, call the Peachtree City Police Department.