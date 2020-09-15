Peachtree City pet shelter seeks help with new pups, rescues

A metro Atlanta animal rescue group has taken in a number of dogs from a Walker County hoarding case and all of the animals in desperate need of healthcare. It comes at a time when that refuge has seen a huge increase in the number of dogs at their shelter.

The Royal Animal Refuge in Fayette County said they are seeing the signs now of months of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The number of dogs at their shelter is up 75 percent from this time last year.

Take for instance Peanut. He is 10 years old and his owner just surrendered him Tuesday saying he had lost his job, his house, and could no longer care for Peanut, who he had since he was an 8-week-old puppy.

Surrenders like Peanut come at a time when the Royal Animal Rescue has seen a huge increase in intakes.

The rescue group also recently took in eight very sick dogs surrendered in a Walker County hoarding case. They have placed seven in foster homes and have one more, whose name is Elmer who needs a foster home. All of the dogs require healthcare that has been covered so far thanks to donations.

Royal Animal Refuge said it’s in need of donations. They have several litters of puppies. So, they need puppy pads. They need dry dog food and they prefer Purina Pro Plan.

Of course, they would like to find homes for all of these dogs, all of them are up for adoption, including Peanut, who is looking for a new start at the age of ten.

For donations or adoptions, you can visit Royal Animal Refuge on their Facebook page.