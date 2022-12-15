Paws Between Homes helps temporarily displaced pets

More than 11,000 evictions were filed in Fulton County from September to November, which brings those numbers back up to nearly the same pre-COVID levels from the same months in 2019.

Evictions not only create a housing crisis for families, but can also separate them permanently from their pets.

Captain James T Hook was born on Mark Stack‘s lap and instantly this crew was inseparable.

In October 2020, Stack’s apartment building was sold, and he needed to find a new and affordable place to live. He first turned to housing assistance programs.

"Everything was a year, two year waiting list," said Stack.

Stack says he ended up homeless, but Paws Between Homes helped find temporary foster homes for his furry companion while he searched for stable housing.

Stack says handing Hook over was still hard even to good hands.

"I wanted to cut my heart out of my chest, I was giving away my baby," said Stack.

Paws Between Homes provides temporary foster homes, supplies, veterinary care and even pet deposits for the new housing for owners who are getting evicted or losing their housing.

"They often fall into a period of housing instability and are forced to surrender that pet to a shelter," said Cole Thaler, Board President of Paws Between Homes. "Paws Between Homes was created and founded to avoid that trauma on top of the crisis of eviction."

Thaler says a lot of the COVID-era help has dried up, but Fulton County evictions are returning to 2019 levels.

"There are no rental assistant funds available for the most part for tenants in crisis and rents have never been higher," said Thaler. "Rents actually spiked during COVID and so now it costs about $1,700 on average for a one-bedroom apartment."

Nearly 12 months after their separation, Stack moved into a new apartment and Paws Between Homes was able to make a happy ending by reuniting Captain Hook with his first mate, so he did not end up a lost boy.

Paws Between Homes says its Facebook and Instagram accounts have helped create a lot relationships and awareness for its program.

For information on how you can either foster a pet or support the non-profit visit PawsBetweenHomes.org.