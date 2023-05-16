Firefighters honored after saving 79-year-old father from cardiac arrest

Paulding County firefighters revived a 79-year-old father and husband. They say he was gone, but persistence brought him back. Now a local group is honoring them as heroes.

One April afternoon, Paulding County firefighters Joshua Hill and Bradley Dixon received a call for a cardiac arrest.

Dispatchers talked the family through CPR until firefighters arrived with a device to shock the man's heart back into rhythm.

Hill and Dixon say, they don't normally know what happens to their patients. But that day, the 79-year-old husband and father on the stretcher showed survival signs before they even arrived at the hospital.

"We usually get them to the hospital and doctors do the rest of the work," Hill said.

"Seeing him come to," Bradley says, "is a nice breath of relief."

Samantha Rousey Glass said that's the admirable work she hosts appreciate events and provides resources for. Her organization, the Jess Rousey Honoring Heroes Foundation, made it a point to celebrate Hill and Dixon for their quick action, and she alerted FOX 5 of their hard work.

She said she started the foundation in 2021 in her first hero's memory: Her father's.

Samantha Rousey Glass and her late father Jess Rousey pose for a photo.

"I wanted to do something to honor his legacy," she said. "To find out that these firefighters brought a father, husband, brother back to life – I just found that very touching."

While Hill and Dixon appreciate the recognition, they said anyone can be a hero.

"Part of the chain of survival starts with the recognition of cardiac arrest. It greatly increases the chance of survival," Dixon said.

"These things happen every day, and you never know who or where it'll happen. If you get the chance, learn CPR, it only takes a day. When it does happen, you'll be prepared for it," Hill said.

Paulding County fire says the man who survived is recovering.

If you're interested is supporting the Jess Rousey Honoring Heroes foundation, click here.