Paulding County mother, son badly burned in house fire last weekend

The Brief A Paulding County mother and her 2-year-old son sustained severe burns in a March 22 cooking fire; both remain in critical condition after multiple surgeries. The fire, deemed accidental, broke out at a home on Wiley Drive and prompted a rapid response from local emergency crews. Officials are urging residents to prioritize kitchen safety and keep a functioning, unexpired fire extinguisher nearby to help prevent similar incidents.



A 26-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son suffered severe burns in a cooking accident that sparked a house fire in Paulding County last Saturday.

RELATED STORY: Toddler burned in Paulding County house fire; remains under investigation

What we know:

Emergency crews from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding County Fire & Rescue, and Metro EMS responded to the home on Wiley Drive on March 22. When they arrived, both victims were already outside the home, and responders immediately began life-saving care.

The mother was transported to the burn unit at Wellstar Cobb Hospital, while her son was airlifted to the JMS Burn Center at Augusta University Medical Center. Officials say both have undergone multiple surgeries and remain hospitalized in very serious condition.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was accidental and started in the kitchen during a cooking incident.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with the victims and their family as they begin the long road to recovery," said Fire Chief Garrett Brubaker. "We urge all residents to exercise caution in the kitchen and ensure fire safety measures are in place to prevent tragedies like this."

Paulding County Fire & Rescue is reminding the public to remain alert while cooking and to keep a working, unexpired fire extinguisher nearby at all times.

Anyone seeking safety information is encouraged to contact Paulding County Fire & Rescue at (770) 222-1160 or the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 443-3010.