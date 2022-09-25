Paulding County mom who lost both sons in fire thanks supportive community

On Friday, Kati Lawrence and her husband had their world turned upside down. Both their 17-year-old son Robert Deaton and their 13-year-old son Caleb Deaton were consumed in a fire that also destroyed their home.

OFFICIALS IDENTIFY TEENS KILLED IN PAULDING COUNTY HOUSE FIRE

A GoFundMe page created on Saturday to help the parents financially cope with their loss has since surpassed its original goal of $10,000. Over 150 people sent funds in just 24 hours. One person even anonymously donated $1000.

While the parents sort through their emotions, Kati posted an update to thank those who chipped in.

"I would like to thank every single person who contributed to making it possible to lay my babies to rest," she said. "I want to thank everyone I see still donating over our goal, as there are now a [tight-knit] family of 3 adults who have no home and lost everything they had, while grieving the boys who were everything that truly matters."

A GoFundMe was created to help the Deaton family pick up the pieces.

"Robert and Caleb were my pride and joy in every way," her update continued. "They were both brilliant, fiercely loving, intelligent and funny, each in their own way. It has been an honor to be the mother of these two amazing souls. I am irrevocably heartbroken, and I don't know how to even process my loss right now. I appreciate the love and support, the shares and the hugs, the donations and the conversations, the tears and the hot food."

"You are loved and every ounce of your efforts are so treasured," she said.