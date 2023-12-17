Paulding County Marine found shot to death in driveway, investigation continues year later

article

The search for the shooter who killed a United States Marine Corps veteran in his driveway continues on the one-year anniversary of his death.

On Dec. 17, 2022, 37-year-old Joshua Mitchell of Douglasville was found dead at his home in the 500 block of Warrenton Drive. He had been shot multiple times.

Mitchell was known to his community as a local contractor, a hard worker and a family man, according to authorities.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Joshua Mitchell (Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are still searching for new information in the homicide case. Anyonymous tips can be called into the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), or online.