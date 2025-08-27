Paulding County high school student hit by car on way to school

article

A Paulding County teenager is fighting for their life at a hospital after officials say they were hit by a vehicle while walking to school on Wednesday morning.

Officials have identified the victim as a student at South Paulding High School.

What we know:

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on Winn Road in front of Dugan Elementary School, which is near the high school.

According to South Paulding High School Principal Ed Thomas, the student had been walking across the road when they were hit by the vehicle.

Medics rushed the student to a metro Atlanta hospital for treatment. As of the last report, they were in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Officials have not identified the student. It is not clear if the driver in the crash will face charges.

What they're saying:

"Our school is a tight-knit community, and I am sharing this information so that all of our thoughts and prayers can be dedicated to the families involved," Thomas wrote in a message to the community after the crash. "I also want you to know that we will have counselors on hand at the school today and tomorrow for any students or staff who need assistance. I will update you if there are developments. Please keep these families in your prayers during this difficult time."

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) will be conducting the investigation into the crash.