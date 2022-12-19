Family praises firefighters for rescuing 10-year-old girl from burning home

Firefighters in Paulding County rescued a 10-year-old girl from her burning home. The fire on Crescent Woode Drive in Hiram started before 1 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say there were six people in the townhome at the time, two adults and four children.

"It was very scary for the family, they were crawling out the windows and just trying to get to safety," said neighbor Joy Harris.

"There was a lady standing on the ledge of the overhang and smoke coming out," said neighbor Lori Burger.

Neighbors say a young man was injured when he jumped out of a back bedroom window.

When firefighters pulled up, the five family members who got out said there was still a 10-year-old girl inside. She was trapped on the second floor.

Firefighter ran into the building through the smoke and flames to find her.

"A fireman ran out holding the little girl, and they put her in an ambulance and took her off," said Burger.

Fire officials say she was unconscious, but still breathing. She was airlifted to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Eggleston, and later transferred to the JMS Burn Center in Augusta.

Neighbors are saying an extra prayer for her.

"We're just praying and hoping that if there's anything we can do, they will reach out to us as a community," said Harris.

They are also praising the firefighters for their bravery.

"Thank God for those fireman," said Burger.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is leading the investigation into the cause.